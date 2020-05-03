canada-to-invest-$240m-in-online-health-care-amid-coronavirus,-trudeau-says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is investing over $240 million to bring health care online, expanding tools and creating new virtual platforms for mental health and primary care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will include funding for marginalized communities and virtual care for patients who may not need to see a doctor in person, he said during his daily press conference on Sunday.

“Whether you’re looking for strategies to manage stress, or support from a professional, this will be a resource for you,” Trudeau said.

“If we can provide mental health support online, there’s no reason we can’t leverage technology in other areas of health care, too.”

He used videoconferencing as an example.

“If we can use apps to order dinner and videochats to stay in touch with family — we can use new technology to keep each other healthy,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also briefed journalists on an additional $175 million to support Canadian company AbCellera for what he called “very promising COVID-19 research,” and introduced a new COVID-19 Supply Council.

