Health

Canada, U.S. business group urges cross-border teamwork on post-coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
canada,-us.-business-group-urges-cross-border-teamwork-on-post-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

Masks and face coverings seem poised to become a wardrobe essential in the COVID-19 new reality. As Canadians all over...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John North Peace Museum to reopen June 15, looking to document COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum has announced a reopening date for public...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Busy long weekend for BCCOS after receiving many reports of violations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was busy over the May Long Weekend, May 16...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

WASHINGTON ⁠— Travel between Canada and the United States is still restricted but businesses, diplomats and communities that depend on cross-border traffic are urging the two countries to join forces in a co-operative approach to thriving in the new post-pandemic global economy.

The Washington-based Canadian American Business Council launched a new online campaign Thursday to convince states, provinces and federal officials on both sides of the border to team up in their battle back from the impact of COVID-19.

The primary goals of the council’s “North American Rebound” campaign are to encourage Canada and the U.S. to work together to secure personal protective equipment, replenish and maintain each other’s medical stockpiles and defend critical cross-border supply chains.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts and better equip both to compete in a world that promises to be dramatically different, said Scotty Greenwood, the council’s CEO and a veteran of the perpetual battle to represent Canadian interests stateside and U.S. interests in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In many ways, the effort is an early hedge against the perils of protectionism, not only from the famously insular Trump administration.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleWhere to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose
Next articleCERB-style program will ease burden on central bank during future economic shocks: governor

More Articles Like This

CERB-style program will ease burden on central bank during future economic shocks: governor

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 5:06 pm Updated May 21, 2020 5:08 pm 1:19Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says speed was of the essence when it...
Read more

‘People are livid’: Advocates call on feds to make airlines give refunds amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Consumer advocacy groups and tens of thousands of Canadians are calling on the federal government to force airlines to offer passengers the option of...
Read more

What shopping will look like as retail stores open across Canada

Health Global News - 0
Retail stores are slowly reopening across the country as provincial governments ease up on COVID-19 closures. In B.C., retail stores were able to reopen as...
Read more

The coronavirus doesn’t spread easily through contaminated surfaces, CDC clarifies

Health Global News - 0
You’re at much less risk of catching the novel coronavirus by touching a contaminated surface than by standing close to people, the U.S. Centers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv