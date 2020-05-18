Health

Canada’s coronavirus cases almost at 77K as death toll climbs to 5,782

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-coronavirus-cases-almost-at-77k-as-death-toll-climbs-to-5,782

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 103 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,782.

There are now a total of 76,993 cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with a majority of cases and deaths stemming from Quebec and Ontario.

More than 38,000 people — in other words, nearly half (49 per cent) of all reported cases — are considered recovered as of Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

More than 1.36 million tests have taken place in Canada.

Quebec remains the hardest hit province, with 79 new deaths and 737 new cases reported Sunday. The province has 42,920 cases, and 3,562 deaths so far. More than 11,700 people have recovered.

Ontario reported 23 new deaths and 340 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial figures up to 22,643 cases of COVID-19 and 1,881 fatalities.

Story continues below advertisement

7:22Coronavirus: Are delivery apps hurting restaurants struggling to survive?

Coronavirus: Are delivery apps hurting restaurants struggling to survive?

Alberta announced 57 new cases and one new death on Sunday.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleEmergency doctor documenting the front lines of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Emergency doctor documenting the front lines of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Every shift, Dr. Dawn Lim knows to expect the unexpected. “We are used to dealing with patients who are very sick. That’s not new,” Lim...
Read more

York Region nursing home where 18 died due to COVID-19 declares end of outbreak

Health Global News - 0
An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a York Region nursing home that left almost one in five of its residents dead has officially...
Read more

Frustrated Canadian veterans call for auto approval of disability claims during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 17, 2020 1:53 pm Frustration is growing within Canada’s veterans’ community as many disabled ex-soldiers continue to wait for federal...
Read more

‘More vulnerable:’ Blind Canadians talk hardships of physical distancing amid coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
The physical distancing rules put in place across Canadian society are supposed to shield everyone from the ravages of COVID-19, but Nick D’Ambrosio doesn’t...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv