canada’s-coronavirus-cases-almost-at-77k-as-death-toll-climbs-to-5,782

Canada reported 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 103 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,782.

There are now a total of 76,993 cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with a majority of cases and deaths stemming from Quebec and Ontario.

More than 38,000 people — in other words, nearly half (49 per cent) of all reported cases — are considered recovered as of Sunday.

More than 1.36 million tests have taken place in Canada.

Quebec remains the hardest hit province, with 79 new deaths and 737 new cases reported Sunday. The province has 42,920 cases, and 3,562 deaths so far. More than 11,700 people have recovered.

Ontario reported 23 new deaths and 340 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial figures up to 22,643 cases of COVID-19 and 1,881 fatalities.

Alberta announced 57 new cases and one new death on Sunday.

