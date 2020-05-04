canada’s-coronavirus-cases-surpass-60,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has now surpassed 60,000.

According to numbers reported by federal and provincial authorities on Monday, there are now 60,615 cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The province of Quebec accounts for more than half of the cases. Canada’s hardest-hit province reported a total of 32,623 cases on Monday and an additional 75 deaths linked to the virus, bringing Quebec’s total death toll to 2,280.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:05Coronavirus outbreak: Internationally trained doctors in Quebec want to help in coronavirus crisis​

Coronavirus outbreak: Internationally trained doctors in Quebec want to help in coronavirus crisis​

Across Canada, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 3,842 people so far.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Just over 25,750 have recovered from the virus, according to the latest figures tracked by Global News.

Monday’s grim milestone comes as several provinces across the country are moving to reopen.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS