Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 60,000

By Global News
Global News

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has now surpassed 60,000.

According to numbers reported by federal and provincial authorities on Monday, there are now 60,615 cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The province of Quebec accounts for more than half of the cases. Canada’s hardest-hit province reported a total of 32,623 cases on Monday and an additional 75 deaths linked to the virus, bringing Quebec’s total death toll to 2,280.

Across Canada, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 3,842 people so far.

Just over 25,750 have recovered from the virus, according to the latest figures tracked by Global News.

Monday’s grim milestone comes as several provinces across the country are moving to reopen.

