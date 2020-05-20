canada’s-coronavirus-death-toll-reaches-6,000

Posted May 20, 2020 3:40 pm



The novel coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people in Canada.

According to the latest figures reported by public health authorities across the country, there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,027 deaths linked to the virus. Just over half of those infected have recovered from the illness.

The grim milestone came as provinces reported their latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, during a week in which several provinces are moving to reopen their economies and loosen some public health restrictions.

