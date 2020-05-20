Health

Canada’s coronavirus death toll reaches 6,000

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 20, 2020 3:40 pm

Updated May 20, 2020 3:50 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:57Coronavirus around the world: May 19, 2020

WATCH: Top coronavirus news for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 — Central Rome remains virtually deserted despite lockdown easing, India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000 as death toll tops 3,000, South Sudan vice-president and his wife test positive for coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has now claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people in Canada.

According to the latest figures reported by public health authorities across the country, there are now more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,027 deaths linked to the virus. Just over half of those infected have recovered from the illness.

2:01Coronavirus survivor wants British Columbians to remain vigilant

Coronavirus survivor wants British Columbians to remain vigilant

The grim milestone came as provinces reported their latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, during a week in which several provinces are moving to reopen their economies and loosen some public health restrictions.

