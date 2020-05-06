Health

Canada’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 5, 2020 7:59 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:25Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam points to important drop in percentage of positive tests of COVID-19 in Canada

WATCH: (April 5) Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam points to important drop in percentage of positive tests of COVID-19 in Canada

Canada has now reported over 4,000 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 1,274 new cases.

The numbers, which are tallied by Global News from federal and provincial health authorities, bring the country’s total confirmed cases to 62,035.

As of May 5, a total of 4,043 people have died from COVID-19 in Canada after 189 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

More to come…

1:57COVID-19: Some provinces begin reopening

COVID-19: Some provinces begin reopening

