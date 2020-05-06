canada’s-coronavirus-death-toll-surpasses-4,000

Posted May 5, 2020 7:59 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:25Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam points to important drop in percentage of positive tests of COVID-19 in Canada

WATCH: (April 5) Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam points to important drop in percentage of positive tests of COVID-19 in Canada

Canada has now reported over 4,000 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including 1,274 new cases.

The numbers, which are tallied by Global News from federal and provincial health authorities, bring the country’s total confirmed cases to 62,035.

As of May 5, a total of 4,043 people have died from COVID-19 in Canada after 189 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come…

1:57COVID-19: Some provinces begin reopening

COVID-19: Some provinces begin reopening

Advertisement



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS