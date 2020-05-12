Health

Canada’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

Avatar
By Global News
canada’s-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-5,000

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Moose FM to offer free advertising to help local businesses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The last two months have hurt most businesses in our community. We...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves tender for upgrades to City sewage lagoon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council approved $2.6 million for a tender to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

More than 5,000 Canadians have now died from the novel coronavirus, with cases topping 70,000.

By Tuesday morning, federal and provincial authorities said 5,049 had died from the virus, adding that 33,267 people had recovered. The total number of reported cases in the country was 70,331.

Quebec, the country’s hardest-hit province, accounted for 3,013 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada. However, that could rise later Tuesday, as provincial daily numbers have not yet been released.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ontario, the second worst-hit province, has seen 1,725 people die from the virus. A total of 15,391 people have recovered.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Several provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, have announced some plans to ease restrictions and slowly reopen their provinces for business.

Despite the grim milestone, officials say the country’s curve is flattening. Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. haven’t seen a new COVID-19 case in days, and the virus has yet to infect Nunavut.

Story continues below advertisement

3:57A pandemic reopening plan for business

A pandemic reopening plan for business

Advertisement

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on May 2 that “by following public health recommendations,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFederal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors
Next article361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: 1 new case identified in Nova Scotia for 2nd day in a row

Health Global News - 0
Just one new case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Nova Scotia for the second day straight. According to the provincial government, no...
Read more

Coronavirus: Prisoner, human rights groups file lawsuit over federal inmates’ safety

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 12, 2020 10:58 am Updated May 12, 2020 11:00 am 2:31Calls for faster action to stop COVID-19 spread in prisons With more...
Read more

361 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in Ontario as total case number rises to 20,907

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 361 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 20,907 cases. The death toll has risen to 1,725 as...
Read more

Federal Government announces tax-free payment for seniors

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced a tax-free payment or seniors fo $300. The payment will be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv