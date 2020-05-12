canada’s-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-5,000

More than 5,000 Canadians have now died from the novel coronavirus, with cases topping 70,000.

By Tuesday morning, federal and provincial authorities said 5,049 had died from the virus, adding that 33,267 people had recovered. The total number of reported cases in the country was 70,331.

Quebec, the country’s hardest-hit province, accounted for 3,013 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada. However, that could rise later Tuesday, as provincial daily numbers have not yet been released.

Ontario, the second worst-hit province, has seen 1,725 people die from the virus. A total of 15,391 people have recovered.

Several provinces, including Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, have announced some plans to ease restrictions and slowly reopen their provinces for business.

Despite the grim milestone, officials say the country’s curve is flattening. Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. haven’t seen a new COVID-19 case in days, and the virus has yet to infect Nunavut.

A pandemic reopening plan for business

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on May 2 that “by following public health recommendations,

