Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April

Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up by just over 1,100 new cases, totalling 74,602, with more than 36,000 recoveries.

According to data collected by Global News, this is the first time since April 26 — when 95 deaths were reported — that the country has seen daily deaths reported in the double digits as opposed to triple digits.

Friday is also only the third time in the last 30 days that the daily death toll (90) has dipped into double digits.

Notably, Quebec reported 50 new deaths on Friday — significantly lower than its Thursday reported daily fatalities, which were 131 — and 696 new cases. Quebec Premier Francois Legault said it has been some time since those numbers have been that low, as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Montreal, the epicentre of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province.

The province still carries the largest caseload in Canada, at 41,420 COVID-19 cases and 3,401 deaths.

