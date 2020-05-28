canada’s-new-coronavirus-cases-continue-trending-downward-as-deaths-rise-by-126

Canada recorded 872 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, marking a continued downward trend after finally falling below 1,000 new infections a day earlier.

Yet 126 more people have died over the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — the highest daily death toll in nearly two weeks.

To date, 87,508 lab-confirmed positive cases have been reported nationwide, 46,177 of which have since recovered. Over 800 of those recoveries were reported Wednesday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The country’s death toll now stands at 6,765 people.

While the number of deaths is starting to tick upward, Wednesday’s new cases have brought the daily case count back to levels last seen in late March, sparking hope for health officials that Canada’s curve is starting to flatten.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec and Ontario once again represented a majority of the new cases, and are the two provinces with the most cases by far.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec announced 541 new cases and 89 more deaths,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS