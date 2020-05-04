Health

Canadian companies ramp up coronavirus measures as provinces ease restrictions

Avatar
By Global News
canadian-companies-ramp-up-coronavirus-measures-as-provinces-ease-restrictions

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

When travellers board Air Canada flights, they will have more than their tickets checked.

The Montreal-based airline will soon require all guests to have their temperature read, helping Air Canada detect potential travellers with COVID-19.

Similar checks have been implemented on a voluntary basis for two weeks at T&T Supermarket locations and over at Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc., shoppers started being forced to wear face masks to enter the store on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The policies are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies are launching as provinces across Canada slowly start to reopen in the middle of the pandemic.

The measures are expected to change how we shop, work, travel and play, while the country builds up immunity to COVID-19 and works on developing a vaccine to combat it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to get used to the fact that we will have to maintain physical distancing, but it’s not always going to be possible and so adding the mask gives a little extra layer precaution,” said Vivek Goel, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public School.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCOVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry
Next articleOttawa will need post-mortem review of coronavirus response: Trudeau

More Articles Like This

‘Huge relief’: Nunavut’s first coronavirus case a false positive

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s High Arctic may still be free of the novel coronavirus. A case of COVID-19 supposedly confirmed in the remote Nunavut community of Pond Inlet...
Read more

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus declares coronavirus outbreak in emergency department

Health Global News - 0
The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the city’s new reporting system caught up on a backlog...
Read more

132 warnings, 1 charged as sunny weekend sees more residents flout emergency act restrictions in London

Health Global News - 0
It was a beautiful weekend in London, but unfortunately, Mayor Ed Holder notes it was also a busy weekend for bylaw officers dealing with...
Read more

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Alberta...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv