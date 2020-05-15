Health

Canadian horse owners could be forced to sell for slaughter as finances battered by COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
canadian-horse-owners-could-be-forced-to-sell-for-slaughter-as-finances-battered-by-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Graduation Ceremony to look different this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Graduation ceremonies will look a bit different this year at North Peace Secondary School...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The governing body for Canadian equestrian sports and horse welfare is warning that without financial support, horse owners could be forced to sell their animals for slaughter as the coronavirus economic shutdown takes a toll on their bottom lines.

In a press release issued Thursday, Equestrian Canada said its members are disappointed that the $252 million in federal support for the agricultural sector announced this week didn’t include help for horse owners, whose livelihoods are suffering from shutdowns on things like horse racing and riding lessons.

“Equine farms across Canada are currently facing unprecedented financial instability. Since all public-facing activities have stopped, many businesses are unable to pay for animal care as their incomes have largely disappeared,” said Kristy House, the group’s manager of welfare and industry.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Without urgent government support, many equine owners are now or will soon be facing the horrendous decision to offload perfectly healthy, capable animals into a marketplace in which supply far exceeds demand.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:59Horse stable closed, and not eligible for emergency funding

Horse stable closed,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleIllegal drug trade still thriving in Asia, Australia amid coronavirus pandemic: UN
Next articleDigital screenings, PPE and no waiting rooms — how COVID-19 is changing dentistry

More Articles Like This

Digital screenings, PPE and no waiting rooms — how COVID-19 is changing dentistry

Health Global News - 0
Dentistry clinics, like many businesses, shut down operations in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold of Canada. Two months later, they are wrestling with...
Read more

Illegal drug trade still thriving in Asia, Australia amid coronavirus pandemic: UN

Health Global News - 0
Illicit drug markets in the Asia-Pacific continue to expand and diversify and appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations...
Read more

Philippines survives first typhoon to hit amid coronavirus, no known casualties

Health Global News - 0
More than 150,000 people were riding out a weakening typhoon in emergency shelters in the Philippines on Friday after a mass evacuation that was...
Read more

U.S. officials release CDC guidance on coronavirus reopening — but not for churches

Health Global News - 0
U.S. health officials on Thursday released some of their long-delayed guidance that schools, businesses and other organizations can use as states reopen from coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv