canadians-have-‘deluded’-themselves-about-the-state-of-long-term-care:-doctor

Canadians have for years been turning a blind eye to the state of long-term care homes across the country and ignoring the growing question of how to care for the elderly, says one doctor.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Dr. Samir Sinha said fixing the heartbreaking condition of long-term care homes recently exposed by the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic will take more than money — it will take real thinking about what models of care the country wants.

“I think we’ve deluded ourselves over time by saying, ‘well it’s just a few bad actors,’” said Sinha, who is director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital and the University Health Network Hospitals in Toronto.

“Really, all of us have allowed this system to go underfunded, to allow lapses in care to go undetected.”

