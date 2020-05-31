Health

Canadians have ‘deluded’ themselves about the state of long-term care: doctor

Avatar
By Global News
canadians-have-‘deluded’-themselves-about-the-state-of-long-term-care:-doctor

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

No injuries as fire aboard Suncor’s Terra Nova vessel extinguished

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canadians have for years been turning a blind eye to the state of long-term care homes across the country and ignoring the growing question of how to care for the elderly, says one doctor.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Dr. Samir Sinha said fixing the heartbreaking condition of long-term care homes recently exposed by the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic will take more than money — it will take real thinking about what models of care the country wants.

READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I think we’ve deluded ourselves over time by saying, ‘well it’s just a few bad actors,’” said Sinha, who is director of geriatrics at Mount Sinai Hospital and the University Health Network Hospitals in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“Really, all of us have allowed this system to go underfunded, to allow lapses in care to go undetected.”

2:30Who will be held accountable for crisis in long-term care homes?

Who will be held accountable for crisis in long-term care homes?  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOntario reports 326 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths as total cases surpass 27,800

More Articles Like This

Ontario reports 326 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths as total cases surpass 27,800

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 326 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,859. Nineteen new deaths were...
Read more

Can I go to the beach or someone’s backyard? Here’s how risky summer activities are

Health Global News - 0
Summer this year will not feel familiar for all Canadians. Although the warm weather has encouraged many to enjoy the outdoors, coronavirus social distancing protocols...
Read more

Can I try on clothes now that stores are reopening?

Health Global News - 0
After months of online-only shopping or curbside pickup, retailers across Canada are slowly reopening as coronavirus closures lift. In Montreal, shoppers lined up outside clothing...
Read more

Officials worry George Floyd protests could cause new coronavirus outbreaks

Health Global News - 0
The mayor of Atlanta, one of dozens of U.S. cities hit by massive protests in recent days, has a message for demonstrators: “If you...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv