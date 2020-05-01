NewsRegional

Canfor to resume operations in Chetwynd starting May 11

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Canfor has announced that it will be reopening its mill in Chetwynd this May.

According to Michelle Ward, Director of Corporate Communications for Canfor, the Chetwynd mill is currently taking downtime and will resume operating at four days per week starting May 11.

Ward says they will continue to assess market demand and operating economics, and will make capacity adjustments to align supply with demand as necessary.

In addition, Ward says Canfor knows the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on employees, their families and operating communities, and thanks everyone for their continued support and commitment.

Canfor also announced that operations will resume on May 11 at their mill in Vanderhoof, meanwhile mills in Houston and Isle Pierre will remain closed until atleast mid-May.

