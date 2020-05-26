Caremongering Fort St John holds food drive in support of Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of helping out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caremongering Fort St. John hosted a food drive on Saturday, May 23.

According to Jon Gosselin, of Caremongering Fort St. John, they were able to collect two full pickup trucks worth of food and approximately $300 in gift cards and monetary donations for the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

For the food drive, Gosselin says they did it a bit differently than a traditional food drive as instead of having a collection bin at a designated location, they drove around town to pick up the donations.

Gosselin says he and his friends consider the food drive successful and hope to do it again on a monthly basis.

“I’ve been chatting with a few people and we’re currently not 100 percent positive when but it will happen again. Probably thinking of doing one every month and then maybe kind of switch it up from just the Women’s Resource Society to the Salvation Army and possibly even helping out seniors.”

More information can be found by visiting the Caremongering Fort St. John Facebook group.