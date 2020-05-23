Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John to July.

CMA had initially planned to start flying again in June, but the airline has announced that flights will begin July 6.

From July 6 to August 8, 2020, CMA will fly three times a week from Fort St. John to Prince George. Flights will leave on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Learn more about their changes on their website flycma.com.

Air Canada will start flying out of Fort St. John on June 22, with one flight a day to Vancouver.

Only Westjet continues to fly out of the North Peace Airport to Calgary. Effective May 4, Westjet started flying only four days a week from Fort St. John to Calgary.