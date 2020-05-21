Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near Chetwynd.
According to Chetwynd RCMP, on Saturday, May 16, at 6:00 a.m., Saulteau First Nations Security heard what they believed to be a firearm being shot around the South Moberly Lake Road and Highway 29 North.
Then on Monday, May 18, Police say it was discovered that someone had fired a round into the building of 4Evergreen Resources LP off of Highway 29 North. Fortunately, no one was injured as the office was closed for the long weekend.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
It is reported a truck was seen in the area at the time and is described as a darker coloured pick up truck with roof lights and a flat deck rear.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.