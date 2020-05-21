NewsRegional

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
14-rcmp-personnel-diagnosed-with-coronavirus,-4-recovered

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

Masks and face coverings seem poised to become a wardrobe essential in the COVID-19 new reality. As Canadians all over...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near Chetwynd.

According to Chetwynd RCMP, on Saturday, May 16, at 6:00 a.m., Saulteau First Nations Security heard what they believed to be a firearm being shot around the South Moberly Lake Road and Highway 29 North.

Then on Monday, May 18, Police say it was discovered that someone had fired a round into the building of 4Evergreen Resources LP off of Highway 29 North. Fortunately, no one was injured as the office was closed for the long weekend.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It is reported a truck was seen in the area at the time and is described as a darker coloured pick up truck with roof lights and a flat deck rear.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articlePhysical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

More Articles Like This

Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and 12 new cases were confirmed...
Read more

Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

News Global News - 0
Masks and face coverings seem poised to become a wardrobe essential in the COVID-19 new reality. As Canadians all over the country begin to venture...
Read more

Fort St John North Peace Museum to reopen June 15, looking to document COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum has announced a reopening date for public visitation, following closures due to...
Read more

Busy long weekend for BCCOS after receiving many reports of violations

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was busy over the May Long Weekend, May 16 to the 18, providing enforcement...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv