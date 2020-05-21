Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near Chetwynd.

According to Chetwynd RCMP, on Saturday, May 16, at 6:00 a.m., Saulteau First Nations Security heard what they believed to be a firearm being shot around the South Moberly Lake Road and Highway 29 North.

Then on Monday, May 18, Police say it was discovered that someone had fired a round into the building of 4Evergreen Resources LP off of Highway 29 North. Fortunately, no one was injured as the office was closed for the long weekend.

It is reported a truck was seen in the area at the time and is described as a darker coloured pick up truck with roof lights and a flat deck rear.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.