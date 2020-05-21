Chetwynd RCMP reminds public not to tamper with public trails

CHETWYND, B.C. – Following a recent incident in Fort St. John, where a man was hospitalized after hitting a strung piece of wire across the off-roading trail, Chetwynd RCMP are informing the public about the walking trails and off-road driving in the town of Chetwynd and tampering with trails.

According to RCMP, under the Off-road Vehicle Act of B.C., people are allowed to operate off-road vehicles on Crown and Municipal land. The walking and hiking trails in and around Chetwynd are all owned and operated by Crown and therefore walking, hiking, horseback riding and off-road vehicles are allowed to use any and all of these trails.

However, Police say the only time it is an offence under the Off-road Vehicle Act, is when an off-road vehicle is driving “in a careless, reckless or negligent manner that may endanger or cause injury to persons or damage to property”.

On Wednesday, May 20, Chetwynd RCMP located a board with long nails placed across the walking trails near the Centurion Bridge trails behind the Rodeo Subdivision.

The RCMP are reminding the public that it is illegal to tamper with the trails and anyone caught causing issues to or with the trails could face fines up to $2,000 and or be charged under the Criminal Code.