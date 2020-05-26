childcare,-second-wave-of-pandemic-key-concerns-among-moms-returning-to-work-after-maternity-leave

Whether returning to a workplace transformed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, working from home for the first time or being unable to resume work at all, it’s a tumultuous time for mothers coming off of maternity leave.

Ontario began relaxing some restrictions on businesses last week, allowing retailers, some sports centres, vehicle dealerships and other businesses to resume operations providing they comply with public health guidelines like physical distancing.

Global News heard from several mothers in the London, Ont., region who all echoed similar concerns: the struggle to find childcare options and the fear of a second wave of the virus.

Returning to the workplace

Lisa Burke is still on her maternity leave, but it’s set to end on June 21. The mother of two boys — Marshall, who will turn five at the end of the month, and Hutton, who celebrates his first birthday in July — works in a long-term care facility in London and her husband is also an essential worker. Burke says her daycare provider is expected to resume operations next month.

“My daycare provider has been following all ministry and public health recommendations and has a very strict protocol in place for when (it) does open,

