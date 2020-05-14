children-in-foster-homes-and-government-care-in-quebec-test-positive-for-coronavirus

There were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children in Quebec living in foster families and other government facilities as of Monday, according to numbers provided by the province’s Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Two of the cases are among children living with foster families, and the other five are among children living in one of the province’s rehabilitation centres, which can include youth jails. Their exact ages were not specified, but they are all under the age of 18.

“Six (including 5 in rehabilitation centres) of the 7 confirmed cases are counted in the territory of the CIUSSS (Integrated Health and Social Services Centres) Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. The last case is in the Mauricie-Centre-du Québec region,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) said in an email to Global News.

The spokesperson said the ministry is not tracking how many of these children have recovered from the virus.

“As for the current state of health of these young people, the MSSS does not have access to their medical records and does not follow the cases individually,” the spokesperson wrote.

