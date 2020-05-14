Health

Children in foster homes and government care in Quebec test positive for coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
children-in-foster-homes-and-government-care-in-quebec-test-positive-for-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Virtual signing ceremony marks B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en rights and title agreement

VICTORIA - A virtual ceremony, where everyone involved pointed the freshly signed document at their cameras, marked...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Penalties introduced for dormant well decommissioning and restoration violations

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has introduced legislation that will penalize oil and gas operators for not dealing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children in Quebec living in foster families and other government facilities as of Monday, according to numbers provided by the province’s Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Two of the cases are among children living with foster families, and the other five are among children living in one of the province’s rehabilitation centres, which can include youth jails. Their exact ages were not specified, but they are all under the age of 18.

“Six (including 5 in rehabilitation centres) of the 7 confirmed cases are counted in the territory of the CIUSSS (Integrated Health and Social Services Centres) Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal. The last case is in the Mauricie-Centre-du Québec region,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) said in an email to Global News.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said the ministry is not tracking how many of these children have recovered from the virus. 

“As for the current state of health of these young people, the MSSS does not have access to their medical records and does not follow the cases individually,” the spokesperson wrote. 

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleManufacturing mobile handwashing stations saves Beauharnois metal company
Next articlePrinting and signage businesses are booming as New Brunswick companies reopen

More Articles Like This

Printing and signage businesses are booming as New Brunswick companies reopen

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick businesses are reopening as COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax and business is booming for the sign-making industry. As stores reopen their doors they’re...
Read more

Manufacturing mobile handwashing stations saves Beauharnois metal company

Health Global News - 0
Manufacturing and selling mobile handwashing stations has kept a small South Shore company afloat during the coronavirus health crisis. Within a three-week period, ACL Industries...
Read more

BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue to reduce the transmission of...
Read more

Coronavirus cases detected in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh: officials

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus has been detected in one of the southern Bangladesh camps that are home to more than a million Rohingya refugees, officials...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv