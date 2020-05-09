Health

Children in Ontario group homes and foster care test positive for coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

As of Wednesday, four children living in Ontario group homes and foster care had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as had eight staff members who work at group homes and youth detention facilities, according to data from the province’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

Two of those four children were reported to have recovered from the virus, while five of those eight staff members were reported to have recovered.

However, the ministry is not tracking the total number of children who are being tested for COVID-19 in these facilities, except in youth detention centres. 

“The ministry does not have the total number of children tested, as residential service providers are not asked to regularly share information about the medical examinations children or youth undergo with the ministry,” a ministry spokesperson wrote in an email to Global News. 

The exception is in youth justice facilities where a total of 25 COVID-19 tests have been administered,

