China omits GDP goal for first time ever to help save coronavirus-ravaged economy

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Global News

China omitted a 2020 economic growth target for the first time and pledged government support for the economy in Premier Li Keqiang’s work report on Friday, launching the country’s annual parliament meeting.

It is the first time that China has not set a target for gross domestic product (GDP) since the government began publishing such goals in 1990.

The world’s second-biggest economy contracted 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time in decades, as the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, paralysed production and hit spending.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ahead of the National People’s Congress, the week-long meeting of the largely rubber-stamp parliament, China’s top leaders have promised to step up stimulus to bolster the virus-ravaged economy amid rising worries that job losses could threaten social stability.

China is targeting a 2020 budget deficit of at least 3.6% of GDP, above last year’s 2.8%, and fixed the quota on local-government special bond issuance at 3.75 trillion yuan ($527 billion), up from 2.15 trillion yuan, according to Li’s report.

China will also issue 1 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds for the first time this year.

