Health

Chinese government report warns of armed confrontation with U.S. over coronavirus outbreak

Avatar
By Global News
chinese-government-report-warns-of-armed-confrontation-with-us.-over-coronavirus-outbreak

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reaches somber milestone with over 100 deaths due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Monday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. Nurses’ Union concerned about a lack of PPE

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The B.C. Nurses' Union says PPE supply levels remain dangerously low around B.C., while...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 curve flattened in BC, still more work to do says Henry

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Bonnie Henry says, since implementing physical distancing orders, the rate of new cases have been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of hostility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.

The report, presented early last month by the Ministry of State Security to top Beijing leaders including President Xi Jinping, concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the sources said.

As a result, Beijing faces a wave of anti-China sentiment led by the United States in the aftermath of the pandemic and needs to be prepared in a worst-case scenario for armed confrontation between the two global powers, according to people familiar with the report’s content, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The report was drawn up by the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of State Security, China’s top intelligence body.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters has not seen the briefing paper, but it was described by people who had direct knowledge of its findings.

“I don’t have relevant information,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson’s office said in a statement responding to questions from Reuters on the report.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada’s wildfire season expected to be ‘well above average’: Natural Resources Canada

More Articles Like This

Canada’s wildfire season expected to be ‘well above average’: Natural Resources Canada

Health Global News - 0
As Canada continues to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, western provinces could see a wildfire season that’s “well above average,” according to scientists with...
Read more

‘Huge relief’: Nunavut’s first coronavirus case a false positive

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s High Arctic may still be free of the novel coronavirus. A case of COVID-19 supposedly confirmed in the remote Nunavut community of Pond Inlet...
Read more

Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus declares coronavirus outbreak in emergency department

Health Global News - 0
The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the city’s new reporting system caught up on a backlog...
Read more

132 warnings, 1 charged as sunny weekend sees more residents flout emergency act restrictions in London

Health Global News - 0
It was a beautiful weekend in London, but unfortunately, Mayor Ed Holder notes it was also a busy weekend for bylaw officers dealing with...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv