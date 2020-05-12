City creating online portal for City services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents could soon have an online portal to pay property taxes, utility bills or purchase a dog license.

In a report presented to Fort St. John City Council on Monday, Staff say they are working to develop an online portal for residents to conduct business with the City.

The report says staff are in the early stages of this project and could have something up and running in four to six weeks.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

When the City redeveloped its website, community engagement identified enhanced online services as a future priority. The Online Citizen Services Portal will help to increase service levels for residents and streamline City Hall operations.

Staff hope the portal will provide services like the ability to pay property taxes, parking tickets and utility bills, purchase a dog license, or check their water usage.