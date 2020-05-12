News

City expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John expects an uptick in phone calls to their COVID-19 Hotline as businesses start to reopen.

The City of Fort St. John opened their Emergency Operations Centre on March 26, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency Program Coordinator and Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, says the EOC is meeting every other day and monitoring the Provincial situation.

The City launched the COVID-19 Hotline to provide information about the pandemic and help connect residents to resources.

Blades expects there will be an increase in calls to the Hotline as businesses open. “We expect an uptick on the COVID-19 line as businesses start to open, and we receive questions about physical distancing requirements.”

Blades went onto say Bylaw Officers will be out handing out information about physical distancing and answering questions from the public as needed.

If you have a question, you can reach the Hotline at 250-787-8193 or email covid19@fortstjohn.ca.

The City installed public washrooms next to the North Peace Cultural Centre. It is expected those facilities will be there for a few more weeks as more businesses reopen in the downtown core.

