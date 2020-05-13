News

City issues four building permits during month of April

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
City of Fort St. John City Hall

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John issued four building permits, with a construction value of $375,000, during the month of April.

Two permits were issued for commercial renovations, while the other two were issued for residential renovations.

The highest construction value was $100,000 for renovations to the former Pentecostal Church on 101 Avenue.

So far this year, for 2020, a total of 28 permits have been issued by the City, compared to 24 a year ago.

While more permits have been issued this year, the construction value is down to $7.1 million when compared to $16.1 million in 2019.

To date, the total source of revenue from permits is significantly down to $42,000 when compared to $128,680 this time last year.

The full monthly building report can be found on the City’s website.

