City moves forward with paving projects for two gravel roads

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has started the process to approve paving on 91 avenue and 104 street.

The City will pave a section of 91 avenue between 107 and 109 streets and 104 street between 95 and 97 avenues.

Both paving projects will be completed as Local Area Service Projects.

The City of Fort St. John has used LAS projects to pave gravel roads in the community that were built before it was mandatory to pave a road during development. The program has seen the City and property owners pave over 60km of roads.

The paving cost under an LAS is shared between the City of Fort St. John and the property owners.

It will cost approximately $1,367, 774 for the section of 104 street with the City paying $905,895 and property owners paying $461,878 over the next 20 years.

For 104 street, the City will pay $847,600, and property owners will pay $566,657.

The City will now award the tender for both contracts with the funds coming from the 2020 Capital budget. Paving should start this year.