City moving forward with the creation of a community foundation

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is continuing the work to create...
BC SPCA hosting online edition of Lock-In for Love Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is holding its Annual Lock-In for Love Fundraiser, but this year...
Fort St John Huskies to host AGM this Tuesday at Curling Rink

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Annual General Meeting this Tuesday,...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is continuing the work to create a community foundation.

A community foundation invests funds and uses the proceeds to support local community groups and local community priorities.

The community foundation can also provide grant-in-aid requests and permissive tax exemptions that the City of Fort St. John currently funds from it’s operating budget.

Over the next 70 years, the City will receive approximately $58 million from B.C. Hydro and the Site C project. This funding will provide the base investment for the community foundation. The foundation can also receive donations from the community.

A board of directors would manage the foundation.

In September of 2019, the Council hired KEA Canada Ltd. to evaluate the potential for a foundation to help produce the initial business plan.

The business plan should be presented to Council this year.

Learn more about the community foundation here. You can also provide your feedback at that link.

Read the full presentation made to Council below.

