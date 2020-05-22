News

City property tax notices are in the mail

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday...
City property tax notices are in the mail

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in...
Airports say they are mostly shut out from new loan program

Most Canadian airports can’t access the federal government’s new large business loan program, and the ones that...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in the mail.

The City says property owners should soon start to receive their property tax bills. For 2020, the property tax deadline is July 2, but Fort St. John City Council approved a plan to defer paying taxes without a penalty until September 30.

This year you will also be able to pay your taxes by EFT, at City Hall and through a cheque that is mailed to the City.

For those applying for the homeowner grant, you can now complete the form and email it to the City. The form can be emailed to tax@fortstjohn.ca or you can drop it off at City Hall.

Council had planned to increase property taxes by 1.25% to help balance the 2020 budget. Council decided to waive that increase due to COVID-19 and pull funds to balance the budget from the Growth Infrastructure Capital Reserve fund.

Council will then replenish this fund over the next five years through a combination of fiscal year surpluses (if any), re-routing of industrial grant revenues received and modest tax rate increases.

On top of the tax rate the City of Fort St. John sets, other jurisdictions like the School District and Regional District can tax properties in the community.
Many of those jurisdictions have also decreased their tax rates. There be an overall decrease of 1.89% to 15.07%, depending on the property class.

