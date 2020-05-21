News

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road...
Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road motorized vehicles within City limits, following an increase in reported incidents.

According to City Communications Coordinator, Ryan Harvey, the City has seen an increase in the number of bylaw complaints about off-road motorized vehicles such as dirt bikes, quads and side-by-sides on trails and paths and in City parks.

Residents are being reminded that off-road motorized vehicles are not allowed to operate on City streets or trails, or in City parks. Not only is it illegal to operate them within the City, but it is also very dangerous and could result in injury or death.

The only safe place to operate off-road motorized vehicles is off the road and away from other vehicles and people.

