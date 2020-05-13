City signs agreement with B.C. Transit for bus service

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will sign the annual operating agreement for transit services in the community for 2020/2021 with a budget of $978,239.

The agreement between the City of Fort St. John and B.C. Transit, will see the City spend $758,941 on traditional bus services and $219,298 for handyDART service.

But transit fares will remain the same as they have been since 2012 at $2 for adults and $1.75 for seniors and students, and children under four are free. Currently, transit is free due to COVID-19, but the regular fare collection could start again on June 1, 2020.

Councillor Zabinsky was surprised fare hadn’t increased since 2012, “I wonder how many people in the community know we’ve held our transit fees since 2012.”

Mayor Ackerman responded, saying, “It’s to acknowledge the people using the transit system are using it for a reason.”