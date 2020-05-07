Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan to advance research on methane emissions from oil and gas activity in British Columbia.

According to the OGC, the joint initiative of industry, government, the regulator and non-profits supports B.C.’s methane emission reduction targets.

MERC’s 2019-2021 research plan will lead to recommendations on the design and implementation of key research deliverables necessary to meet methane reduction goals and to monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of B.C.’s methane regulations.

The Province has a reduction goal of 45 percent by 2025, relative to 2014 levels, while the Government of Canada has a reduction target of 40-45 percent by 2025, relative to 2012 levels.

The oil and gas industry is estimated to produce approximately 17 per cent of total emissions in the provincial greenhouse gas inventory and is a large source of B.C. methane emissions.