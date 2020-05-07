Energy NewsNewsRegional

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
A screenshot from the video showing a methane gas leak at a facility in the Montney Basin. Source Earthworks / David Suzuki Foundation

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan to advance research on methane emissions from oil and gas activity in British Columbia.

According to the OGC, the joint initiative of industry, government, the regulator and non-profits supports B.C.’s methane emission reduction targets.

MERC’s 2019-2021 research plan will lead to recommendations on the design and implementation of key research deliverables necessary to meet methane reduction goals and to monitor the efficiency and effectiveness of B.C.’s methane regulations.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province has a reduction goal of 45 percent by 2025, relative to 2014 levels, while the Government of Canada has a reduction target of 40-45 percent by 2025, relative to 2012 levels.

The oil and gas industry is estimated to produce approximately 17 per cent of total emissions in the provincial greenhouse gas inventory and is a large source of B.C. methane emissions.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Manulife CEO warns of ‘devastation’ if economies are reopened too early
Next articleWage boosts for essential workers should last beyond COVID-19 pandemic: union leaders

More Articles Like This

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020. Fort St. John...
Read more

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains at 54 and 33 new...
Read more

Ex-Syncrude partner Murphy Oil closing Calgary office to cut costs

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — American oil and gas producer Murphy Oil Corp. says it is shutting its Calgary office as part of a plan to cut costs...
Read more

District of Taylor to start Street Sweeping this Saturday

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - With the arrival of summer on the way, the District of Taylor is preparing to start its annual street sweeping activities. Street...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv