Health

Consent for coronavirus tracing apps must be ‘meaningful’, Canada’s privacy watchdog says

Avatar
By Global News
consent-for-coronavirus-tracing-apps-must-be-‘meaningful’,-canada’s-privacy-watchdog-says

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Early morning fire destroys one home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a shed fire that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The federal government must obtain “meaningful consent” from Canadians if it wants them to use any future smartphone app to digitally track coronavirus cases, the country’s privacy commissioner says.

In an interview with Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson on The West Block, Daniel Therrien said he agrees with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments last week that such an app should be voluntary to earn public support.

But he added that the app’s design must be done properly, and meet a series of criteria, in order to balance privacy concerns with public health needs.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It’s not a question of either having public health protection or privacy. It is possible to have both at the same time,” Therrien said.

“But there is no question that privacy is engaged with these obligations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Therrien listed some of the important privacy safeguards he said any contact tracing app should have before it’s introduced to the public.

1:14Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau government weighing privacy, data security vs. need for contract tracing

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau government weighing privacy,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAlberta meat plant should slow production to avoid more COVID-19 outbreaks: union head
Next articleVancouver liquor store turns to thermal cameras as COVID-19 defence

More Articles Like This

Vancouver liquor store turns to thermal cameras as COVID-19 defence

Health Global News - 0
As British Columbia begins to look towards a gradual reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Vancouver liquor store is turning to...
Read more

Alberta meat plant should slow production to avoid more COVID-19 outbreaks: union head

Health Global News - 0
The head of the union that represents workers at an Alberta meat production plan hit by a major COVID-19 outbreak says meat production should...
Read more

First Nations chiefs raise alarm over mental health impacts of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A few months before the novel coronavirus arrived in Canada, the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation at Loon Lake, Sask., was already raising the alarm...
Read more

What is intermittent social distancing and will it work for COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Health Global News - 0
Harvard University researchers say an on-again, off-again approach to social distancing could be a more effective strategy to avoid overwhelming hospitals and to build...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv