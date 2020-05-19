NewsRegional

Conservation Service looking for two people who dragged a boat through day-use area

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
This was the boat dragged through the day-use area at Swan Lake Provincial Park

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Service is looking for two people who dragged a boat with an ATV through the Sawn Lake Provincial Park.

According to the Conservation Service, a yellow ATV with a boat attached was dragged through the day-use area of Swan Lake Provincial Park at a high rate of speed.

It happened over the May long weekend and caused damage to the park and endangered park users.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A male and female were on the ATV, and Conservation Officers believe the ATV was a Can-Am and maybe in the Tupper area.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Conservation RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.

