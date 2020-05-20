Construction still continues at LNG Canada Kitimat during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While work deemed non-essential is on pause, LNG Canada says schedule-sensitive activities are still taking place during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the CEO of LNG Canada, Peter Zebedee, LNG Canada demonstrated its commitment to protecting their people and communities by taking firm and prudent steps to reduce the risk of illness at its project site in Kitimat.

Zebedee says LNG Canada’s prime contractor, JGC Fluor, and its subcontractors have significantly reduced the workforce at the project site and has only been focusing on schedule-sensitive activities to ensure the safety of all involved.

One of those projects include the construction of the workforce accommodation centre, Cedar Valley Lodge.

When conditions allow, LNG Canada says the work force will see a gradual increase as followed by Provincial Health Official guidelines.