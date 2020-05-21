Construction will start in June on new 8th street bridge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Construction will start in June on the new 8th street bridge in Dawson Creek.

The bridge was damaged during flooding in 2016. The new 45-metre-long bridge will maintain the existing road configuration with five lanes for traffic and sidewalks.

The Province says construction will cost $28 million and should be complete in 2023.

Brocor Construction Ltd will be the main contractor, and the company will start by relocating municipal water and sewer lines to a location below the creek. Bridge construction will begin after the utilities are complete and functioning.

“We are extremely excited to see the construction of the 8th Street bridge begin this year,” said Dale Bumstead, mayor of Dawson Creek. “The project has been an important piece of the infrastructure improvement for our community and region to assist in the overall flood mitigation work the City of Dawson Creek has been focused on for our city. The importance of the 8th Street bridge project cannot be overstated, and we appreciate the support of the Province of B.C. in completing this important project.”

During construction, two lanes will remain open on the existing bridge to allow traffic to still move on Highway 2.