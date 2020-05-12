News

Consultation & Education Services to be discussed at next Chamber Roundtable

By Scott Brooks
Chris Black, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafeBC.

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, May 14, for local business owners.

The Chamber will be hosting a virtual roundtable which will feature Chris Black, Director of OHS Consultation & Education Services at WorkSafeBC.

Black will be discussing the Consultation & Education Services that WorkSafeBC provides to employers and employees of small businesses.

According to the Chamber, Consultation & Education Services serves the workers and employers of B.C. by positively influencing health & safety behaviours and disability management practices through partnerships, consultation, and outreach.

The virtual roundtable with Chris Black on Consultation & Education Services is taking place this Thursday, May 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

