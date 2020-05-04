Contractor told to pay $15 million for the cost of fighting Beatton Airport Road Forest Fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government wants a B.C. Logging contract to pay for the cost associated with the 2016 Beatton Airport Road forest fire.

In a report by the CBC, the Province wants J. Sarver Trucking Ltd. to pay over $15 million to cover the cost of fighting the wildfire.

The bill includes $12 million for fire fighting costs, $3.7 million for damage to Crown timber and a $20,000 administrative penalty for causing the fire.

The CBC says the contract held a timber sale licence for land near where the Beatton Airport River fire started. On April 7, 2016, J. Sarver Trucking received a burn registration number to burn any remaining piles on the property on April 8, 2016. The forest fire started ten days later.

The owner of the trucking company owner is appealing the order, saying the Ministry of Forests failed to consider the possibility of arson. The B.C. Wildfire Service report says J. Sarver Trucking didn’t establish proper fuel breaks and failed to monitor the burn piles.

The fire grew to over 15,000 hectares in size and took over a month to put out.