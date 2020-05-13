Health

Coronavirus: 3 more deaths reported at Northwood, 4 new cases across province

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting three more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax and an additional four new cases across the province.

There have now been 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 at Northwood out of a total of 51 deaths across the province.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere condolences to those families who are grieving the loss of a loved one today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“Northwood continues to receive all support possible from the province and our health system partners as we continue to slow the spread of this horrible virus.”

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 502 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. The four new cases were identified in Nova Scotia’s central health zone.

Here is a breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia by health zone:

  • Central: 875
  • Western: 54
  • Northern: 44
  • Eastern: 51

Health officials say 62 per cent of the cases involve female patients,

