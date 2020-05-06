Health

Coronavirus: 500,000 surgical masks donated to Canada from Taiwan

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-500,000-surgical-masks-donated-to-canada-from-taiwan

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor loss reaches $3.5 billion on asset impairments due to low oil prices

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. is reporting a first-quarter net loss of $3.525 billion mainly due to asset impairments linked to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Enbridge converts idled Mainline export system pipeline for crude storage

CALGARY — Analysts say an Enbridge Inc. plan to use an idled leg of its Mainline pipeline system to store...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta COVID-19 cases down for fourth day in a row, more money invested for testing

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A donation of 500,000 surgical masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been officially handed over to Canada from Taiwan.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer posted a picture Tuesday of himself accepting the masks at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, thanking Taiwan for its “generous donation.”

Thankful for Taiwan’s generous donation of 500,000 masks. Canada and all free democracies must stand against the Communist Party of China’s attempts to keep Taiwan out of the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/QRtYZesW7C

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the office confirmed the handover took place on Monday.

The masks arrived in separate shipments from Taipei between April 24 and 28, and officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada then spent “a few days” conducting compliance tests to ensure they could be used, the spokesperson said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A press release from the Taipei office on April 28 announcing the donation says 400,000 of the masks will go to the Canadian Red Cross,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCoronavirus: Canadian gym owners eye reopening plan amid increased financial pressure
Next articleFocus on COVID-19 has disrupted funding for regular health research, scientists fear

More Articles Like This

Whistleblower alleges U.S. failed to prepare for coronavirus, ‘blindly’ sought quick fix

Health Global News - 0
The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an unproven drug to patients,...
Read more

Focus on COVID-19 has disrupted funding for regular health research, scientists fear

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s health-research granting agency has postponed its usual funding competition due to COVID-19, sparking concern the lack of money could disrupt work on cures that aren’t related...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian gym owners eye reopening plan amid increased financial pressure

Health Global News - 0
For many gyms across Canada, the weight is beginning to be too much to bear.Whyte Fitness in Markham, Ont., was known as an ‘iconic’...
Read more

3 Russian doctors have fallen from hospital windows amid COVID-19 pandemic: reports

Health Global News - 0
Three doctors who were working on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Russia have now fallen out of hospital windows within...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv