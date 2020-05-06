coronavirus:-500,000-surgical-masks-donated-to-canada-from-taiwan

A donation of 500,000 surgical masks needed by health-care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been officially handed over to Canada from Taiwan.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer posted a picture Tuesday of himself accepting the masks at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, thanking Taiwan for its “generous donation.”

Thankful for Taiwan’s generous donation of 500,000 masks. Canada and all free democracies must stand against the Communist Party of China’s attempts to keep Taiwan out of the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/QRtYZesW7C

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 5, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the office confirmed the handover took place on Monday.

The masks arrived in separate shipments from Taipei between April 24 and 28, and officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada then spent “a few days” conducting compliance tests to ensure they could be used, the spokesperson said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A press release from the Taipei office on April 28 announcing the donation says 400,000 of the masks will go to the Canadian Red Cross,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS