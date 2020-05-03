Health

Coronavirus: 6 more deaths at Northwood, 8 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

By Global News
As of Sunday, Nova Scotia confirmed six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 37.

The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, according to the province.

As of May 2, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 239 residents and 109 staff.

READ MORE: 31st death due to coronavirus confirmed in Nova Scotia, 4 new cases reported

“Six more families are mourning the loss of a loved one today and my thoughts are with them. I am so very sorry for you loss,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“I ask all Nova Scotians to help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and our communities by continuing to follow the public health directives to help stop the spread of this virus.”

Nova Scotia has also confirmed eight new cases of the virus,

