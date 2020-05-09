coronavirus:-75-cruise-ship-workers-return-to-canada,-minister-says

Canadian cruise ship crew workers who had been left stranded by the novel coronavirus pandemic have returned to Canada, the country’s foreign affairs minister says.

In a tweet on Saturday, Francois-Philippe Champagne said officials worked with U.S. authorities and cruise ship lines Holland America, Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruises to assist with the return of the 75 Canadians.

He said officials are “continuing to work with cruise lines and local authorities to ensure the safe return of remaining Canadian crew.”

0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Cruise ship passengers disembark after 15 weeks at sea

In a statement emailed to The Canadian Press,

