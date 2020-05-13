Health

Coronavirus aid applications for Canadian students, recent grads open May 15

By Global News
Global News

Canadian post-secondary students and recent graduates who have lost income or summer jobs as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic can apply to receive funding from an emergency aid program starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) as part of a $9-billion aid package for struggling students on April 22.

MPs and senators met to debate and pass legislation to move forward with the program the following week.

Students who aren’t eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive $1,250 per month between May and August through the student aid program. Those who have dependents or disabilities will be eligible for $2,000 per month.

In a news conference later Wednesday, Carla Qualtrough, the federal minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion, said students will be asked to apply on a specific day over a four-day period, depending on their birth month.

