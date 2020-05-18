Health

Coronavirus: Alberta to continue to test asymptomatic Calgary residents this week

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-alberta-to-continue-to-test-asymptomatic-calgary-residents-this-week

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's campaign promised Monday to rip up U.S. President Donald Trump's approvals for the Keystone XL pipeline...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A spokesperson for Alberta Health says the province will continue to offer asymptomatic testing to residents of the Calgary zone as provincial health officials try to catch as many cases of the disease as possible.

“More than 6,000 Calgarians without symptoms have requested this testing,” said Jessica Lucenko, director of communications. “The lab has completed 1,500 to date. Additional asymptomatic tests are still to completed and we continue to offer it for the Calgary zone.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 testing is available to asymptomatic Calgarians working outside the home for one week

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The May 17 deadline to sign up for asymptomatic testing has now passed, but Lucenko says those who have already signed up will be contacted for testing in the coming days, though priority for testing will go to those with symptoms.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health revealed that 50 of the first 1,500 tests processed had tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems from this early information that the asymptomatic testing program in Calgary is helping us identify additional cases,” Dr.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleN.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

More Articles Like This

N.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 18, 2020 5:09 pm 2:22New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ WATCH: New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ Prince...
Read more

B.C.’s coronavirus update May 18, 2020

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 18, 2020 5:08 pm B.C. health officials will provide the latest numbers Monday in the fight against COVID-19. Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health...
Read more

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though...
Read more

Coronavirus: Germany, France propose EU economic recovery fund worth 500B euros

Health Global News - 0
BERLIN — The leaders of Germany and France agreed Monday on a one-off 500 billion-euro ($543 billion) fund to help the European Union recover...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv