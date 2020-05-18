coronavirus:-alberta-to-continue-to-test-asymptomatic-calgary-residents-this-week

A spokesperson for Alberta Health says the province will continue to offer asymptomatic testing to residents of the Calgary zone as provincial health officials try to catch as many cases of the disease as possible.

“More than 6,000 Calgarians without symptoms have requested this testing,” said Jessica Lucenko, director of communications. “The lab has completed 1,500 to date. Additional asymptomatic tests are still to completed and we continue to offer it for the Calgary zone.”

The May 17 deadline to sign up for asymptomatic testing has now passed, but Lucenko says those who have already signed up will be contacted for testing in the coming days, though priority for testing will go to those with symptoms.”

On Friday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health revealed that 50 of the first 1,500 tests processed had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It seems from this early information that the asymptomatic testing program in Calgary is helping us identify additional cases,” Dr.

