coronavirus:-all-118-cases-of-covid-19-in-new-brunswick-have-now-recovered

New Brunswick says all 118 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province have recovered at this time.
As of Saturday, the province says it has not detected a new case of the novel coronavirus for the fourteenth straight day.
New Brunswick has yet to experience a COVID-19-related death.
Dr. Jennifer Russel, the province’s chief medical officer of health described reaching 14 days of no new cases a milestone.
“Achieving this two-week milestone is significant,” said Russell, in a press release.
“But I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for us to continue practising physical distancing, wearing face masks and staying home as much as possible.”
The province is in the process of relaxing the public health restrictions it had put in place to limit the spread of the disease.