Coronavirus: All 118 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick have now recovered

By Global News
Global News

New Brunswick says all 118 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province have recovered at this time.

As of Saturday, the province says it has not detected a new case of the novel coronavirus for the fourteenth straight day.

New Brunswick has yet to experience a COVID-19-related death.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

Dr. Jennifer Russel, the province’s chief medical officer of health described reaching 14 days of no new cases a milestone.

“Achieving this two-week milestone is significant,” said Russell, in a press release.

“But I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for us to continue practising physical distancing, wearing face masks and staying home as much as possible.”


1:14Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. reports no new cases for 13th consecutive day, still searching for additional cases through testing

Coronavirus outbreak: N.B. reports no new cases for 13th consecutive day, still searching for additional cases through testing

The province is in the process of relaxing the public health restrictions it had put in place to limit the spread of the disease.

