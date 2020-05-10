Health

Coronavirus: Another Cargill meat plant set to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-another-cargill-meat-plant-set-to-close-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

CALGARY — Work-from-home measures taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging long-held assumptions about how...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only 7 active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - There are currently seven active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace River Hydro Partners hit with another $662,000 fine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners has been hit with a $662,102.48 fine by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A meat-processing plant in Chambly, Que., will be closing this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported among its employees.

According to the plant’s owner Cargill, 64 employees — or 13 per cent of its local workforce —  have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“Cargill is working in close partnership with local health officials and the union to test our employees as soon as possible,” a Cargill spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Global News.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The spokesperson said the “idling process” at the facility has already begun with employees working through materials on hand to avoid food waste.

The plant is expected to close sometime this week, depending on how long the idling process takes.

3:46Employees return to work at Cargill meat-packing plant

Employees return to work at Cargill meat-packing plant

“As we continue to focus on safety, we want to emphasize that employees are required to have had no symptoms of illness and not had contact with anyone with the COVID-19 virus for 14 days,” the statement reads.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be ‘severe,’ expert warns
Next articleDo I have to return to the office? Employment lawyer answers common COVID-19 questions

More Articles Like This

Do I have to return to the office? Employment lawyer answers common COVID-19 questions

Health Global News - 0
As provinces begin the slow process of reopening their economies and people start returning to the workplace, questions abound about the rights of employees...
Read more

Mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic will be ‘severe,’ expert warns

Health Global News - 0
Federal and provincial governments need to prepare for a swell in mental health problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which one expert warns will...
Read more

O’Toole vows to put ‘caveats’ on One China policy, urges ‘reckoning’ over coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole says while he would not walk away from longstanding policies acknowledging Chinese claims over Hong Kong and Taiwan, he...
Read more

Canada-U.S. border should stay shut but provincial ones shouldn’t harden: experts

Health Global News - 0
Now is not the time to look at reopening the border with the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, experts say. But at the same...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv