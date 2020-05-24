Health

Coronavirus: B.C. faces first weekend under Phase 2 of COVID-reopening plan

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-bc.-faces-first-weekend-under-phase-2-of-covid-reopening-plan

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – There are still four active COVID-19 cases in Northern B.C. with a total of...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

It’s the first weekend since B.C. entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, and businesses are finding their feet as more British Columbians venture out.

Restaurants are now permitted to operate at half capacity, and customers have begun to flock to patios — which are being touted as a safer alternative to eating inside.

“Ultimately it’s about how guests feel when they’re in here,” said Ogi Radoicic, general manger of Bufala Edgemont in North Vancouver.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Walking around Vancouver and seeing restaurants that have already opened and have their patios — Vancouver diners are looking forward to getting back to it.”

Radoicic said Bufala has followed directions from health officials and the restaurant industry association and installed plexiglass, measured the distance between its tables and implemented new safety protocols for staff.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47B.C. respiratory therapy students graduate early to help with pandemic

B.C. respiratory therapy students graduate early to help with pandemic

They’re also operating at 50 per cent capacity, and have posted their pandemic safety plans online for the public to see.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleN.L. hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases in 17 days, officials say

More Articles Like This

N.L. hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases in 17 days, officials say

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 24, 2020 3:39 pm Newfoundland and Labrador held a 17-day streak with no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported over...
Read more

Coronavirus: Fitbit launches study to detect COVID-19 before symptoms begin

Health Global News - 0
Fitbit is launching a study in Canada and the U.S. in an attempt to build an algorithm to detect COVID-19 before symptoms begin. In a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Indigenous health authorities tell HoC committee more PPE needed

Health Global News - 0
Indigenous health authorities that service Western Canadian First Nations say they are experiencing problems accessing enough medical and protective equipment needed to protect their...
Read more

Ontario reports 460 new coronavirus cases marking highest increase in over 2 weeks

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500. It’s the highest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv