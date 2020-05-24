Coronavirus: B.C. faces first weekend under Phase 2 of COVID-reopening plan

It’s the first weekend since B.C. entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, and businesses are finding their feet as more British Columbians venture out.

Restaurants are now permitted to operate at half capacity, and customers have begun to flock to patios — which are being touted as a safer alternative to eating inside.

“Ultimately it’s about how guests feel when they’re in here,” said Ogi Radoicic, general manger of Bufala Edgemont in North Vancouver.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Walking around Vancouver and seeing restaurants that have already opened and have their patios — Vancouver diners are looking forward to getting back to it.”

Radoicic said Bufala has followed directions from health officials and the restaurant industry association and installed plexiglass, measured the distance between its tables and implemented new safety protocols for staff.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47B.C. respiratory therapy students graduate early to help with pandemic

B.C. respiratory therapy students graduate early to help with pandemic

They’re also operating at 50 per cent capacity, and have posted their pandemic safety plans online for the public to see.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS