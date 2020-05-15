Health

Coronavirus: Ban on foreigners entering Ukraine leaves surrogate babies stranded

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ban-on-foreigners-entering-ukraine-leaves-surrogate-babies-stranded

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Energy Regulator blocks sale of Shell assets over clean-up concerns

CALGARY — Alberta's energy regulator has cited clean-up concerns in blocking the sale of sour gas wells, pipelines and other...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Premier to announce plan for B.C. schools Friday morning

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will announce Friday morning plans for how students return to school...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Well clean up program designed to create work for B.C. workers

VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister Ralston says the new program to clean up dormant and orphan wells is...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

KIEV — Lying in rows of cots in a small hotel on the outskirts of Kiev, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them.

Ukraine imposed a ban on foreigners entering in March, and most parents have only seen their newborns through pictures and video calls with the clinic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:41Firefighters battle wildfire in Ukraine’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Firefighters battle wildfire in Ukraine’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Rafa Aires from Spain managed to get in before the lockdown. He was united with his daughter Marta but cannot leave as Kiev has suspended almost all flights and he needs to finish the paperwork.

It means a stressful wait for his wife Maria, who was unable to travel with him due to work.

“Every day I make video calls with my wife for one hour or an hour and a half for her to see the baby,” he said. “It is very difficult.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Nurses and medical personnel in this hotel are wonderful.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleDigital screenings, PPE and no waiting rooms — how COVID-19 is changing dentistry

More Articles Like This

Digital screenings, PPE and no waiting rooms — how COVID-19 is changing dentistry

Health Global News - 0
Dentistry clinics, like many businesses, shut down operations in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold of Canada. Two months later, they are wrestling with...
Read more

Canadian horse owners could be forced to sell for slaughter as finances battered by COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
The governing body for Canadian equestrian sports and horse welfare is warning that without financial support, horse owners could be forced to sell their...
Read more

Illegal drug trade still thriving in Asia, Australia amid coronavirus pandemic: UN

Health Global News - 0
Illicit drug markets in the Asia-Pacific continue to expand and diversify and appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations...
Read more

Philippines survives first typhoon to hit amid coronavirus, no known casualties

Health Global News - 0
More than 150,000 people were riding out a weakening typhoon in emergency shelters in the Philippines on Friday after a mass evacuation that was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv