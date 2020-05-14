coronavirus:-canada-reports-1,121-new-cases-as-deaths-top-5,300

Canada reported ‭1,121 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 133 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from announcements made by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s total COVID-19 cases and deaths to 72,266 and 5,302, respectively.

As provinces across the country begin putting reopening plans in motion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to remain careful by trying to stay home as much as possible and remembering social distancing.

“I know we’re all looking forward to it but we have to be vigilant,” said Trudeau in French.

Ontario and Alberta are set to announce their reopening plans on Thursday, whereas several provinces have already moved into their first phases.

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic — announced 706 more cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 89 more deaths.

