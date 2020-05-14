Health

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,121 new cases as deaths top 5,300

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada-reports-1,121-new-cases-as-deaths-top-5,300

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. lays out $120 million plan to clean up inactive oil and gas wells

VICTORIA — British Columbia has announced details on how it plans to spend $120 million in federal funds earmarked...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported ‭1,121 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 133 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from announcements made by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s total COVID-19 cases and deaths to 72,266 and 5,302, respectively.

As provinces across the country begin putting reopening plans in motion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to remain careful by trying to stay home as much as possible and remembering social distancing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I know we’re all looking forward to it but we have to be vigilant,” said Trudeau in French.

3:07Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam outlines public health strategy behind newly-approved COVID-19 antibody test

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam outlines public health strategy behind newly-approved COVID-19 antibody test

Ontario and Alberta are set to announce their reopening plans on Thursday, whereas several provinces have already moved into their first phases.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec — the province hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic — announced 706 more cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 89 more deaths.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article40 CFIA meat plant inspectors, including 21 in Alberta, test positive for COVID-19: Union

More Articles Like This

40 CFIA meat plant inspectors, including 21 in Alberta, test positive for COVID-19: Union

Health Global News - 0
Forty meat plant inspectors with the CFIA, including 21 working in Alberta facilities, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to the union...
Read more

Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus...
Read more

First coronavirus antibody tests will roll out as quickly as possible, Tam says

Health Global News - 0
The first serological test — or antibody test — for the novel coronavirus will be rolled out as rapidly as possible, Chief Public Health...
Read more

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says the order of having a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv