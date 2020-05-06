coronavirus:-canadian-gym-owners-eye-reopening-plan-amid-increased-financial-pressure

For many gyms across Canada, the weight is beginning to be too much to bear.Whyte Fitness in Markham, Ont., was known as an ‘iconic’ place and a staple in the community before it was forced to shutter during the COVID-19 pandemic.“It’s tough,” said Matt DiPasquale, who had been going to the popular gym for a decade.“It’s got some character; it’s a part of the Markham landscape. That’s just how it’s always been.”The building was completely gutted by early May, without a single piece of fitness equipment remaining inside.“It’s hard on the people who own gym, people who are staff at the gym. That’s their livelihood and their passion that they can no longer pursue.”



One of Canada’s biggest fitness chains, Good Life Fitness, released a recommended game plan to open its 300 locations across the country before it’s too late for its workout facilities.

The strategy would see its centres take on half-measures, such as allowing a limited number of people inside its gyms during allotted times.

“Some options we are exploring include limiting club capacity,

