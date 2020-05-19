Health

Coronavirus: Canadian researchers seek 200K participants to study impact of stress on pregnancy

By Global News
Global News

Researchers are looking for 200,000 adults worldwide in any stage of pregnancy who can read English to take part in a study investigating the short- and long-term impacts of stress on moms and newborn babies resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The PEARL (PrEgnAncy ResiLience) study out of Western University in London, Ont., will gather data through an online program focusing on a mother’s mood, ability to think and reason and how a mother’s stress may influence a baby’s health. The study will also look at how physical activity and diet impact stress and whether healthier habits can improve resilience to stress.

“Historically, we know pregnant women experience a lot of stress during natural disasters like floods and ice storms and that stress greatly alters their moods, their thoughts and their babies,” said study lead Emma Duerden.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, stress caused by health risks, quarantine, isolation and genuine fear is being felt by pregnant women around the world, and it is crucial that we identify what they experience not only for their own personal well-being but for the health of their babies.”

Emily Nichols,

